Browns waste chance to stun Steelers, but secure No. 1 pick

The Cleveland Browns had a golden opportunity to snap the Pittsburgh Steelers’ six-game winning streak on the road and finish the season with two surprising wins in a row, but a disastrous sequence in overtime allowed the Steelers to make a game-winning drive in overtime.

Not much was at stake for the Steelers, who had already been locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC regardless of the outcome, and Pittsburgh took the opportunity to rest stars Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. The Browns, meanwhile, needed a loss or a 49ers win to secure the top pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

It may be a relief to some fans, then, that the Browns flubbed a 1st-and-Goal situation in overtime when a touchdown would have won the game. After the game was tied 21-21 at the end of regulation, the Browns drove from their own 19 to the Steelers’ 2-yard line, and a facemask penalty gave Cleveland a first down. After an RG3 incompletion, Griffin hit Andrew Hawkins on a short pass to the flat that was nearly picked off – but Hawkins would have been better off batting it to the ground. With a defender immediately on him Hawkins ran backward and tried to swing the play to the other side of the field, but ended up losing 14 yards and giving Cleveland a 3rd-and-Goal from the 16.

The Browns settled for a field goal, and Pittsburgh won the game on a walk-off 26-yard Landry Jones touchdown pass.