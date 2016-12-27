The Cleveland Browns’ first victory of the season will mean much more than the franchise merely avoiding a winless season.

Some Browns fans were planning to “celebrate” the team’s poor performance, organizing a “Perfect Season Parade” had the Browns gone 0-16. The parade had generated more than $10,000 in donations to pay for security, bathroom facilities and other expenses.

But in light of the Browns’ 20-17 win over the Chargers Saturday, organizers said the money will go to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. The Browns said Tuesday that they will match the $10,000 that was raised.

The food thanked the team for its donation on Facebook.

The Browns avoided joining the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only team in NFL history to go 0-16.