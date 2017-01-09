Bruce Arians entering the offseason with a clean bill of health

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians had a couple of health scares in 2016

Despite having several health scares during the Arizona Cardinals, Coach Bruce Arians is heading into the off-season with a clean bill of health from his doctor.

“Probably as healthy as I’ve been,” Arians said. “Hopefully I don’t get sick. I’ve been doing a lot of work with a couple different doctors and it seems to be working.

Coach Arians has been sent to the hospital twice this season, for different reasons. His first trip was in San Diego during a training camp practice in August, where he experienced sharp pain in his stomach.

He was later rushed to the hospital after landing in Arizona following a Week 11 loss at Minnesota when he suffered from chest pain. He was held overnight on both occasions.

Arians has often fallen ill, the first two weeks into the off-season. This has happened to him several times throughout his career. While Arians is healthy, he suffered a shoulder injury after wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hugged him following Arizona’s win in Seattle on Christmas Eve.

Despite the health issues that have plagued him, Bruce Arians previously announced that he will be back to coach next season. While returning for another season, analysts believe he is entering his final season as a head coach. Arians is one of the oldest head coaches in the NFL.

Two associates of Arians told Bleacher Report that Arians plans to make the 2017 season his last. Arians is still considered one of the better coaches in the league. It’s highly unlikely Arizona will force him out this off-season or next.

Cardinals star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald believes that job stress and the team’s poor play contributed to Arians’ health scares. The Cardinals were one of the favorites to win the NFC, but things did not go as planned. No matter what Coach Arians is dedicated to making the Cardinals playoff contenders in 2017.

