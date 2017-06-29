Bruce, Mets jump out early, hold on in Miami

New York is now 10 1/2 back of the division-leading Nationals, with Miami 11 back of Washington and in fourth place.

Giancarlo Stanton blasted a home run off Lugo and scored a second run on a play in which he nearly was involved in a ugly collision with catcher Rene Rivera, who was shaken up but stayed in the game.

Curtis Granderson reached and scored in the first inning for the third straight game. The Mets’ center fielder doubled to lead off the game, and he came home on Bruce’s two-out single. T.J. Rivera‘s double made it 2-0 off Miami starter Jose Urena.

Granderson jump-started the three-run third by reaching on shortstop JT Riddle‘s throw, which forced first baseman Justin Bour off the base. Bruce had an RBI double and Rivera a run-scoring single. One of the runs was earned.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Grandy groundout: The Marlins chipped back to make to a 5-3 with two runs in the sixth inning, and they were building momentum heading into the seventh. The Mets responded in the seventh with Matt Reynolds‘ leadoff triple off Nick Wittgren, the only batter he faced. The Marlins went with lefty Jarlin Garcia to face pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores, who lifted a fly ball to short right field. Granderson had a key full-count showdown with Garcia, and on the 10th pitch, he hit a hard grounder that Riddle made a nice stop on, but Reynolds scored to give New York a three-run lead.

The Edge in the eighth: Whenever the Marlins had a chance to make things interesting, the Mets were able to come up with the necessary outs. The eighth inning turned out that way for lefty Josh Edgin. Dee Gordon led off with a single to left, but Edgin didn’t let the top of Miami’s order mount a rally. Edgin struck out Stanton, and on a 3-1 pitch to Christian Yelich, enticed a 4-6-3 double play.