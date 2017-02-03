Bruce Springsteen, a once proud American with his song “Born in the USA” said at a concert in Australia he’s embarrassed to be an American.

The 67-year-old addressed the crowd as “embarrassed Americans” referring to President Trump in the White House in a newly-surfaced clip from his show in Melbourne Monday night.

He sang a cover of “Don’t Hang Up” mocking Trump’s phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

He said, “We stand before you embarrassed Americans. This is a song from 1965 by The Orlons and we’re going to use it to send a letter back home.”

Springsteen also announced his band is a part of the resistance against the Trump administration.

This isn’t the first time the singer has taken aim at Trump.

During a wide-ranging interview on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast in January, Springsteen said he doubts Trump “is simply competent enough” to be president.

“It’s simply the fear of, ‘Is someone simply competent enough to do this particular job?'” Springsteen told Maron. “Forget about where they are ideologically. Do they simply have the pure competence to be put in a position of such responsibility?”

Springsteen said he planned to do his best to play a “very, very small part” in trying to ensure America maintains its ideals. He also added that there were “plenty of good, solid folks that voted for Donald Trump” and the outcome of the election is that Americans can now see that there are millions of people in the United States who think differently than they do.