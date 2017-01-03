The Boss is questioning whether President-elect Donald Trump is ready to be the biggest boss of them all.

During a wide-ranging interview on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast Monday, Bruce Springsteen said he doubts Trump “is simply competent enough” to be president.

“It’s simply the fear of, ‘Is someone simply competent enough to do this particular job?'” Springsteen told Maron. “Forget about where they are ideologically. Do they simply have the pure competence to be put in a position of such responsibility?”

The high-profile Democrat appeared with Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail. During the election, Springsteen called Trump’s candidacy a “tragedy for our democracy.” He said the Republican played working class fears over a changing economy, increasing diversity and ISIS.

Springsteen, 67, told Maron that he has “felt disgust” over elections before, “but never, never the kind of fear that you feel now.”

“So my fear is that those things find a place in ordinary, civil society, demeans the discussion and events of the day, and the country changes in a way that is unrecognizable, and we become estranged…Those are all dangerous things, and he hasn’t even taken office yet.”

Springsteen says he plans to do his best to play a “very, very small part” in trying to ensure America maintains its ideals. He also added that there were “plenty of good, solid folks that voted for Donald Trump” and the outcome of the election is that Americans can now see that there are millions of people in the United States who think differently than they do.

