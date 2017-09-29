Bruce Willis has signed on to reprise his role as police detective John McClane in the sixth movie of the “Die Hard” franchise.

Len Wiseman, who has signed on to direct the last installment of the series, said the newest film would depict McClane’s past and present as a cop, Deadline reported.

A part of the movie would show McClane as a young cop working in New York City in the 1970’s. Wiseman said they have started casting for the role of young McClane.

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS REVEALS SHE HAS BREAST CANCER

“The right casting for this role is crucial. Those bare feet have some very big shoes to fill,” Wiseman told Deadline.

The other part of the movie would be set in the present with Willis reprising his role as McClane.

The last movie in the franchise, “A Good Day to Die Hard,” released in 2013, receivde negative reviews and was not a success at U.S. box offices but did well in the overseas market, The Telegraph reported.

In 2010, Willis told Showbiz Spy that he would retire from the series after the sixth movie.

MALCOLM MCDOWELL REFLECTS ON DEVILISH ROLE IN ‘AMERICAN SATAN’, HIS RAUNCHY FILM AND BIG REGRET

“In the next few years they could easily find a replacement for me or call the character someone else. But for me, I want to do Die Hard 5, then one final Die Hard movie — Die Hard 6 — before finally hanging that white vest up for good.”

“At the moment, I can run and I can fight on screen. But there will come a time when I no longer want to do that. That’s when I’ll step away from the Die Hard films.”