The rookie’s big day helped make a winner of Adam Wainwright (10-5), who struck out seven and allowed one run on five hits in 6 2/3 innings after getting roughed up his last time out. Yadier Molina and Stephen Piscotty also drove in runs. Molina and rookie Luke Voit had two hits apiece. DeJong’s RBI double NYM@STL: DeJong doubles home Mejia on fourth hit Paul DeJong doubles to the wall in left, scoring Alex Mejia to give the Cardinals a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the 8th inning Mets starter Zack Wheeler (3-6), who lasted just 3 2/3 innings in his previous start, allowed eight hits, struck out five and walked one as he gutted out six innings of two-run ball. Mets right fielder Jay Bruce homered for the second straight game, giving him 23, and T.J. Rivera had three hits.

Alaina Getzenberg is a reporter for MLB.com based in St. Louis and covered the Cardinals on Saturday.

Nate Latsch is a contributor to MLB.com based in St. Louis and covered the Mets on Saturday.

This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.