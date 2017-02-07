Bruins fire head coach Claude Julien

The Boston Bruins fired head coach Claude Julien after 10 seasons, the team announced Tuesday.

Assistant Coach Bruce Cassidy will take over on an interim basis. Julien had been the NHL’s longest tenured active head coach and led the team to a 26–23–6 record this season.

Julien led the Bruins to a Stanley Cup Championship in 2011 and is the franchise’s all-time leader in wins.

The Bruins, with 58 points, are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

Julien is the fourth coach to be fired by an NHL team so far this season.

The St. Louis Blue have let go Ken Hitchcock, Gerard Gallant was fired by the Florida Panthers and New York Islanders parted ways with New York Islanders.

– Scooby Axson

