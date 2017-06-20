DEVELOPING: The central train station in the Belgian capital of Brussels was evacuated Tuesday after an explosion was reported and police shot a suspect wearing an explosive belt who shouted “Allahu Akbar,” according to local media reports.

A spokeswoman for the city’s prosecutor’s office, Ine Van Wymersch, told VRT network no one else was injured and the damage was limited. It was not clear if the suspect survived.

National newspaper La Libre Belgique quoted the Brussels prosecutor’s office as saying the suspect was wearing a backpack and an explosive belt.

Nicolas Van Herrewegen, an employee at Brussels Central station, told reporters that the suspect had cried “Allahu Akbar” and detonated something on a luggage cart, Sky News reports.

Herreweghen described the suspect as a man in his 30s, who was wearing black jeans and a white shirt which has “Visible wires around his waist.”

Brussels police said via Twitter that there was “an incident with an individual at the station. The situation is under control.”

Security officials will gather late Tuesday to determine whether the incident was terrorism or not, according to local media.

A witness to the incident, Rémy Bonnaffé, told Fox News he heard two loud bangs like an explosion at the station.

Bonnaffé told Fox News he then ran across the street to the Hilton and heard two noises that sounded like gun shots.

Bonnaffé took a photo which shows an object on fire, which he thought was a suitcase that could have been the thing that exploded.

The Belgian capital’s Grand Place, a major tourist site, was evacuated along with the station about 200 meters away, but officials stressed it was only for security reasons.

Brussels Central station has been evacuated and searched, with rail services from the station suspended. Train services at two other stations in the capital, Brussels North and Brussels South, have also been disrupted by the incident, according to Sky News.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people on the Brussels subway and at an airport on March 22, 2016.

Soldiers have been stationed at railway stations, government buildings and EU institutions since the March 2016 attacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.