Brussels train station evacuated amid reports of explosion, gunshots

DEVELOPING: Brussels Central station was evacuated Tuesday amid reports of an explosion and at least one man shot, according to local media reports.

The spokesman for the Federal Police, Peter Dewael, told VTM News someone caused an explosion at the train station.

Soliders at the train station opened fire on the man, but the situation now is “under control.”

Brussels police said on Twitter there was an incident ‘involving a private person,” but the situation was “under control.”

NMBS, the National Railway Company of Belgium, said on Twitter the station was “indeed evacuated,” adding there was “no exact information about what is happening at the moment.”

Several people on social media reported explosions being heard.

