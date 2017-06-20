DEVELOPING: The central train station in the Belgian capital of Brussels was evacuated Tuesday after an explosion was reported and police neutralized a suspect wearing an explosive belt who shouted “Allahu Akbar,” according to local media reports.

The spokesman for the Federal Police, Peter Dewael, told VTM News someone caused an explosion at the train station. Soliders at the train station opened fire on the man, but the situation now is “under control.”

Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws reported the man wore a bomb vest.

Pierre Meys, a fire service spokesman, told RTL that some kind of explosion has happened in the station, but it is unclear what caused the blast.

Brussels police said on Twitter there was an incident “involving a private person,” but the situation was “under control.”

Security officials will gather late Tuesday to determine whether the incident was terrorism or not, according to local media.

A witness to the incident, Rémy Bonnaffé, told Fox News he heard two loud bangs like an explosion at the station.

Bonnaffé said he first heard two loud bangs like an explosion, with the first bang taking place while everyone was still at the boarding platform. When the second bang took place, everyone then hid, according to Bonnafee.

Bonnaffé told Fox News he then ran across the street to the Hilton and heard two noises that sounded like gun shots.

Bonnaffé took a photo which shows an object on fire, which he thought was a suitcase that could have been the thing that exploded.

Several people on social media reported explosions being heard.

The Belgian capital’s Grand Place, a major tourist site, was evacuated along with the station about 200 meters away.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people on the Brussels subway and at an airport on March 22, 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.