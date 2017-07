Price says the division has been ‘very average’ so far.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos Bryan Price believes Reds can still win NL Central As Billy Hamilton goes, so go the Reds Homer Bailey jokes that he won’t grow overconfident after good outing HIGHLIGHTS: Schebler, Gennett homers cap Reds’ 8-run night Kluber after tough luck loss Indians waste a brilliant outing from Corey Kluber More FOX Sports Ohio Videos »