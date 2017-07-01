Bryan Price after Jackson Stephens helped lead the Reds to their second straight win over the Cubs.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Jackson Stephens’ first MLB start was one to remember
Just now
Bryan Price jokes Jackson Stephens will have a surprise in the Reds clubhosue
15 mins ago
WATCH: Rookie pitcher’s first MLB hit is a go-ahead 2-run single
15 mins ago
Indians’ Bryan Shaw after receiving loss to Tigers
2 hours ago
Josh Tomlin describes what was off in start vs. Tigers
2 hours ago
HIGHLIGHT: Bradley Zimmer lays out to make incredible diving catch
3 hours ago