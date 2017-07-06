Bryan Price: Sal Romano conquered biggest challenge for a young pitcher

By news@wgmd.com -
28

Price thinks we’ll be seeing more of Sal Romano.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

HIGHLIGHTS: Reds score 3 in 8th to secure win

HIGHLIGHTS: Reds score 3 in 8th to secure win

Just now

Indians' Michael Brantley describes 'blessing' of All-Star selection after return from injury

Indians’ Michael Brantley describes ‘blessing’ of All-Star selection after return from injury

2 hours ago

Scott Feldman on giving up monster homer to Jon Gray

Scott Feldman on giving up monster homer to Jon Gray

18 hours ago

Bryan Price reacts to key replay ruling that went against Reds

Bryan Price reacts to key replay ruling that went against Reds

18 hours ago

Reds were plagued by missed opportunities

Reds were plagued by missed opportunities

18 hours ago

Bauer after loss: 'It was a frustrating night, overall.'

Bauer after loss: ‘It was a frustrating night, overall.’

19 hours ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR