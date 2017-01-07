Bryce hits for 27pts as UNC Wilmington tops Delaware, 91-81

NEWARK, Del. (AP) C.J. Bryce scored a career-high 27 points and all five starters scored in double-digits as North Carolina-Wilmington picked up its seventh win in eight road games, beating Delaware 91-81 on Saturday.

The Seahawks have 15 wins in 17 games, including a 4-0 start to the Colonial Athletic Association season, for the best start in school history.

Bryce hit 10 of 14 from the field, including 3 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc. Denzel Ingram added 23 points, hitting 5 of 11 from deep, and the Seahawks as a team shot 30 of 52 (57.7 percent) from the field and 13 of 31 from distance. The Seahawks grabbed 11 offensive rebounds out of 28 total boards and had 22 assists on 30 made baskets.

Ryan Daly scored 28 points and Chivarsky Corbett added 18 more off the bench. Delaware (7-10, 0-4) has lost four straight.