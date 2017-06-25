Bryson Byrnes presents the third annual Byrnsie Award to the No. 41 Stewart-Haas crew chief Tony Gibson.

More NASCAR Videos Bryson Byrnes Presents the Third Annual Byrnsie Award I NASCAR RACEDAY William Byron Wins First Career Race at Iowa | 2017 XFINITY SERIES | FOX NASCAR Christopher Bell Taken Out While Leading at Iowa | 2017 XFINITY SERIES | FOX NASCAR Kyle Larson Wins Pole Position | 2017 SONOMA | FOX NASCAR John Hunter Nemechek Goes Back-to-Back with Win at Iowa | 2017 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR Chase Elliott Wrecks in Sonoma Practice More NASCAR Videos »

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!