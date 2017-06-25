Bryson Byrnes presents third annual Byrnsie Award to Tony Gibson

In honor of the late Steve Byrnes, FOX Sports created the Byrnsie Award, given to a member of the NASCAR community who most exemplified the qualities that Byrnes portrayed throughout his distinguished broadcast career and life.

This year, Byrnes’ son, Bryson, presented the third annual Byrnsie Award to Tony Gibson, crew chief for Kurt Busch and the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing team.

The former FOX NASCAR broadcaster and “NASCAR Race Hub” host passed away on April 15, 2015 after a long battle with head and neck cancer.

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!