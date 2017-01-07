Bubba Bolden Re-Commits To USC Football Recruiting Class of 2017

Four-star safety and former Trojan commit Bubba Bolden announced his decision to re-commit to the 2017 USC football recruiting class on Saturday during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Another one is in the bag for the 2017 USC football recruiting class. In fact, this one is back in the bag.

Four-star safety Bubba Bolden announced his re-commitment to USC at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Saturday.

The Bishop Gorman safety had committed to USC back in December of 2015, but he backed off that commitment in July. The Trojans remained in the mix, however, giving them the opportunity to close on the player as the New Year rolled around.

Rated as the No. 6 safety in the nation and the No. 3 player in the state of Nevada by the 247Sports composite, Bolden stands 6-foot-3, 190 pounds.

Bolden’s recruitment has been a whirlwind leading into the Army Bowl.

With both Ohio State and USC fan bases feeling confident in landing the safety, ASU come out of nowhere with 11th hour buzz.

On Friday evening, Bolden’s mother threw fuel on the fire when she tweeted a birthday message to Bolden’s Bishop Gorman teammate and Sun Devil commit Alex Perry.

“@BubbBolden is giving you the best gift of all. Watch where he commits tomorrow. #ForksUp #CBA #brothers,” Bolden’s mother wrote.

As it turns out, that may have been a smokescreen.

The Trojans are hoping that the bright finish to the season will lead to a bright finish for USC’s 2017 recruiting class.

Five-star running back Stephen Carr and four-star prospects like quarterback Jack Sears, offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker and defensive end Hunter Echols, headline the class which currently ranks No. 1 in the Pac-12, but checks in at No. 16 nationally.

