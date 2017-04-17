Bubbles for California kids back to school after shooting

A performer blew bubbles, a man handed out teddy bears and parents shared hugs and prayers outside a San Bernardino elementary school Monday as students returned to classes for the first time since a gunman opened fire in his estranged wife’s classroom, killing her and an 8-year-old boy.

Classes at North Park Elementary resumed a week after the shooting.

As buses rolled up to the school, students passed a large banner outside the building that read: “We love you.”

Parents, some wearing shirts that said “Pray for North Park,” walked their children to the school door and hugged each another in the parking lot. A large memorial of flowers, candles and balloons was on the sidewalk in front of the school.

North Park had been closed since April 10, when Cedric Anderson walked into his estranged wife’s special-education classroom and opened fire, killing her and student Jonathan Martinez, before fatally shooting himself.

He targeted Karen Smith but the bullets also hit Jonathan and 9-year-old Nolan Brandy, who was released from the hospital on Friday, police said.

Anderson had been unsuccessfully trying to convince his wife to take him back after a breakup just weeks into their marriage.

When she rejected his attempts, Anderson went to the school and killed her, police said.

School officials said security has been tightened at North Park and police officers stood guard outside the school Monday.

Counselors were also e available for students and staff.