Buccaneers at Saints: Game preview, odds, prediction

The New Orleans Saints will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday afternoon. Here is a game preview, the betting odds, and a final score prediction.

There will be a full slate of games in Week 16 in the NFL. Because Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, the bulk of the Week 16 action will fall on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24. One of the better late afternoon games on the Week 16 slate will be between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) and the New Orleans Saints (6-8).

Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be at 4:25 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve. FOX will have the late afternoon telecast.

This is a must-win game for the Saints if they want any shot at getting the No. 6 seed in the NFC Playoffs. New Orleans needs to beat Tampa Bay and get a ton of help from several other teams to have any shot at the NFL Playoffs.

Tampa Bay trails the Atlanta Falcons (9-5) by a game in the NFC South standings. Both teams feel like potential playoff teams, with the better of the two getting the No. 3 seed, while the worse of the two gets the No. 6 seed. The Buccaneers need a win to keep pace with the first-place Falcons on Saturday.

Odds

Point Spread: New Orleans -3

Moneylines: New Orleans -150, Tampa Bay +130

Over/Under: 52.5

According to OddsShark.com, the Saints will be laying three points at home to the visiting Buccaneers. The associated moneylines for this game are New Orleans -150 and Tampa Bay +130. This NFC South rivalry game’s over/under comes in at a combined 52.5 points.

Here are the trends to know with the Buccaneers: 1.) Tampa Bay is 5-0 against the spread in its last five games. 2.) The Buccaneers are 5-1 straight up in their last six games. 3.) The point total has gone under in four of Tampa Bay’s last five games. 4.) Tampa Bay is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 straight up in its last five road games.

Here are the trends to know with the Saints: 1.) The Saints are 2-3-1 against the spread and 2-4 straight up in their last six games. 2.) The point total has gone under in four of the Saints’ last six games. 3.) However, New Orleans’ point total has gone over in nine of the Saints’ last 12 home games. 4.) The Saints have gone 1-4 against the spread in their last five games with the Buccaneers.

This game will come down to the final possession. With playoff implications on the line for both teams, whoever rises to the occasion late in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon will be victorious. Trust Jameis Winston’s dynamism to help the Buccaneers to secure a game-winning drive to beat the Saints and eliminate them from playoff contention on Christmas Eve.

Pick: Buccaneers 26, Saints 24

