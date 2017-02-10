Buccaneers: Daniel Jeremiah With an Interesting Choice in Latest Mock

Do the Buccaneers really want this guy in the first round, as Daniel Jeremiah believes in his latest mock?

We know that the Buccaneers have needs. Despite the 9-7 record, teams like the Dallas Cowboys were able to effectively expose their flaws. The defense still needs to improve against the pass, and the offense needs a weapon opposite Mike Evans, just to name a couple of needs. Jason Licht and company have their work to do.

And, as luck has it, we are in the midst of mock draft season. The drafts come fast and furious, and they come from everyone. Mock drafts will come around almost every day until the draft begins this spring.

We have been going through a number of them, most recently the one put out by Matt Miller of Bleacher Report. This afternoon we take a look at Daniel Jeremiah’s second one of the year.

The choice he makes is an interesting one. For the Bucs, he has chosen Alvin Kamara, running back out of Tennessee. Here is what Jeremiah said about him:

The Bucs can’t rely on Doug Martin any longer; Kamara is a three-down back who would fit perfectly in this offense.

Just who is this guy? Let’s take a look. We start, as always, with his stats:

Rushing Receiving Scrimmage Year School Conf Class Pos G Att Yds Avg TD Rec Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD * 2015 Tennessee SEC SO RB 13 107 698 6.5 7 34 291 8.6 3 141 989 7.0 10 2016 Tennessee SEC JR RB 11 103 596 5.8 9 40 392 9.8 4 143 988 6.9 13 Career Tennessee 210 1294 6.2 16 74 683 9.2 7 284 1977 7.0 23

Looking at the stats reveals a couple of things. First the total games jumps out. 24 games is not a lot of time at the college level. His average per carry is obviously very good, but some more reps would have been beneficial. His bowl game performances were not great either. They won both games and were not playing from behind, but Kamara never managed more than 53 yards in a bowl game.

The Bucs are on their way to playing big games in the next few years, they need guys that can get the job done.

His NFL draft profile compared him to Thomas Jones, but also noted that he is not an instinctual runner and has never carried the ball 20 times in a game. A bell-cow in the NFL must be able to take the ball all day, and that means 20+ carries.

Now to the videotape:

Kimara can play, no doubt. But there are flaws. He is fast, but he is not great at making people miss. I agree with the diagnosis that he is not “instinctual”. When the hole is closed up, he is not the guy who is going to shift his field and make something out of nothing. He also doesn’t appear to be a great pass receiver.

The Bucs don’t need to go running back in the first round, and they don’t need this guy in the first round. Kimara reads as a guy that will be available later on.

Do you agree? Sound off in the comments.

