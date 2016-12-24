Buccaneers Game Day Spotlight: Brent Grimes

As the Buccaneers prepare to take on the Saints for the second time in thirteen days, they’ll have their work cut out for them. Brent Grimes needs to keep up his high level of play.

Brent Grimes had arguably his best game as a Buccaneer Sunday against the Cowboys. He had crucial pass breakups and played extremely well under the bright lights at Jerry’s World. As the Buccaneers head to New Orleans, he’ll have his work cut out for him yet again – especially with Michael Thomas suiting up.

Grimes had a key interception in the first meeting, making the opportunistic play off of a deflected ball. Grimes now has three interceptions on the season – two of which have come against NFC South rivals. Grimes also has a forced fumble and has really gotten his legs under him over the second half of the season.

A lot of folks – myself included – were critical of Grimes early on. However, since the win over Carolina where Grimes had the game saving interception in the end zone, the defense has clicked and that is in large part to the play of Brent Grimes.

The New Orleans Saints average over thirty points per game at home and with the speed of Brandin Cooks and Michael Thomas, the secondary of the Buccaneers will be put to a major test. Grimes will need to be “vintage Grimes” and shut down his side of the field. We know he can do it. We’ve seen him do it. If there was ever a time the Buccaneers needed him to do it, it’s today.

There’s no tomorrow for Tampa Bay if they can’t win in New Orleans. No shot at the postseason, No more meaningful December games. Just one more week then on to free agency wish lists. Brent Grimes can be a big reason the Buccaneers propel themselves into the postseason with a Pro Bowl level performance against Brees and the Saints.

