Buccaneers vs. Panthers: Thursday Injury Report

Time for the second injury report in the week for the game between the Buccaneers and the Panthers to close out the 2016 season.

It has been a solid year for the Buccaneers as they have returned to relevance. At a minimum, they will finish with a .500 record and will be one game above with a win over the Panthers.

I think we would have all signed up for a 2-3 game performance before the season began. It has been a season of progress in Tampa as they close things out against Carolina on Sunday.

It didn’t end in a manner we expected, aka the Doug Martin situation, but overall it has been a good year.

Let’s get to the final game and talk about the injuries.

Demar Dotson is out of concussion protocol which is a great sign. It looks like he will be able to play on Sunday. Here is the rest of the list for our Bucs:

Player No. Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Gosder Cherilus 78 T Groin/Ankle Limited Participation Limited Participation Demar Dotson 69 T Concussion Full Participation Full Participation William Gholston 92 DE Elbow Did Not Participate Did Not Participate Vernon Hargreaves 28 CB Abdomen – Limited Participation

The only addition to the report is Hargreaves. With the arm of Cam Newton, every defensive back needs to be up and ready to go. We will watch for his name tomorrow.

Now for the Panthers:

Player No. Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Mario Addison 97 DE Foot Limited Participation Full Participation Derek Anderson 3 QB Illness Did Not Participate Did Not Participate Devin Funchess 17 WR Knee Did Not Participate Did Not Participate Graham Gano 9 K Left Ankle Full Participation Full Participation Charles Johnson 95 DE Foot Did Not Participate Did Not Participate Cam Newton 1 QB Right Shoulder Limited Participation Limited Participation Greg Olsen 88 TE Elbow Did Not Participate Did Not Participate Jonathan Stewart 28 RB Foot Did Not Participate Did Not Participate

We’ll be back tomorrow with the final report.

