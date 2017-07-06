Bucks acquire draft rights to guard Sterling Brown

The Milwaukee Bucks added to their depth at guard, acquiring the draft rights to Sterling Brown from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for cash considerations.

Brown was selected 46th overall in the 2017 NBA draft.

Brown played four seasons for the SMU Mustangs, appearing in a school-record 136 games. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound guard played in all 35 games as a senior, averaging 13.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

He was named to the All-AAC second team and the All-AAC Tournament team.

His brother, Shannon Brown, played nine seasons in the NBA for the Lakers, Suns, Cavaliers, Bobcats, Knicks, Spurs, Bulls and Heat.