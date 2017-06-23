Bucks deal second-round pick, get No. 46 pick Sterling Brown from 76ers

According to multiple reports, the Milwaukee Bucks sold their second-round pick in the NBA Draft, No. 48 overall, to the L.A. Clippers, before acquiring guard Sterling Brown, the No. 46 overall pick, from the Philadelphia 76ers.

The younger brother of former NBA guard Shannon Brown, the younger Brown spent four seasons at SMU, and is among the best 3-point shooters in this year’s draft.

Brown averaged 14.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last season for SMU, while shooting 44.9 percent from 3-point range.

The Bucks had great success in the second round last season, drafting shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon out of Providence.

Brogdon was a starter by the end of the season, and averaged 10.2 points per game for the Bucks while appearing in 75 games.

STATS had this to say about Brown:

“After playing a prominent role in SMU’s resurgence into a top-level collegiate program, Brown now attempts to follow the path of his brother Shannon, who played nine years in the NBA and won two championships with the Lakers. Like his sibling, he’ll earn his keep in the pros as a two-way wing capable of playing hard-nosed defense and knocking down perimeter shots. Brown is one of the better 3-point shooters of this draft class, converting at an impressive 46.8 percent clip over his final three seasons with the Mustangs, and he possesses the strength, build and dribbling skills to also be effective driving to the rim. Though not blessed with tremendous length, Brown gives good effort as a defender and moves well laterally, which combined with his solid recognition abilities make him an intriguing “3 and D” candidate able to guard multiple positions. It’s a role he handled proficiently at SMU, often matching up against the opponent’s best perimeter threat on a team that ranked third nationally in scoring defense last season. Since he’s a four-year player who isn’t exceptional in any particular area, Brown isn’t considered a premium prospect and won’t be taken nearly as high as his brother, who went 25th overall in 2006. But as a fundamentally sound and versatile player with strong physical tools and bloodlines, he’s a relatively safe one.”