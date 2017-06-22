Bucks draft Michigan forward D.J. Wilson

With the No. 17 overall pick in the NBA Draft, the Milwaukee Bucks went big.

With a lot of solid power forward and centers on the board, the Bucks selected Michigan sophomore forward D.J. Wilson.

The 6-foot-10 1/2, 234-pound Wilson has a 7-3 wingspan and 9-1 1/2 standnig reach.

After averaging just 6.1 minutes as a redshirt freshman, Wilson played in 30.4 minutes per game for the Wolverines last season, averaging 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 assists. Wilson shot 53.8 percent from the field and made 41 3-pointers at a 37.3 percent clip.

Wilson played in five games as a freshman, but injured his knee and took a redshirt.

The Bucks have a short-term need at power forward with Jabari Parker recovering from a torn ACL. Wilson is strong around the basket but can also be used as a stretch-four.

Milwaukee also owns the No. 48 overall pick.

STATS provided the following profile of Wilson prior to the draft:

A relatively late bloomer, Wilson averaged just 2.3 points in 31 games over his first two seasons at Michigan and the NBA seemed like a far-off fantasy. However, he took a huge step forward this past season, increasing his scoring average to 11.0 points on 53.8 percent shooting with team highs of 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. He displayed a nice shooting touch for a big man, hitting 41 3-pointers and making 83.3 percent from the foul line. Wilson was a key cog in the Wolverines’ surprising run to the Big Ten tournament title – including 26 points and eight rebounds in a stunning upset of Purdue – and a Sweet 16 appearance. With a 7-foot-3 wingspan and a unique skill set, Wilson is a very attractive prospect who was a matchup nightmare in college because of his ability to take bigger players off the dribble and smaller players into the post. He has the versatility to stretch defenses out to the 3-point line and is a coordinated, smooth ball handler when he attacks the basket. There are concerns about whether Wilson has the interior toughness to take on NBA level competition, and a quadriceps injury kept him from doing much of anything at the scouting combine. Wilson likely won’t make much of a contribution right off the bat in the pros, and he’ll need to add some bulk to his upper body while improving his rebounding skills. But athletic big men are always in demand in the NBA, and Wilson offers that coveted combination of size and skill so it’s possible he comes off the board late in the first round.