Bucks-Heat Twilights: Middleton returns to the court

Did you miss tonight’s Bucks game? Don’t worry; we have you covered.
Catch up on all the best highlights and interviews from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 106-88 loss to the Miami Heat, including Khris Middleton’s glorious return to the basketball court.
. @JabariParker from @MatthewDelly gets #Bucks started! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/2smlkHX2hu pic.twitter.com/e0ugpNax3K
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2017
Here comes @Khris22m! A standing ovation when he steps on the floor! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/2smlkHX2hu pic.twitter.com/O2IPtFks8P
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2017
#Bucks‘ @Giannis_An34 with the put-back! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/2smlkHX2hu pic.twitter.com/7EAruhhrOE
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2017
#Bucks‘ Brogdon nabs the ball and slams on the fastbreak! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/2smlkHX2hu pic.twitter.com/hp9BlesxFU
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2017
#Bucks‘ @Khris22m dishes to @MatthewDelly for THREE! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/2smlkHX2hu pic.twitter.com/8Ik7HTS1Vb
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2017
#Bucks‘ @JabariParker JAMS IT DOWN! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/2smlkHX2hu pic.twitter.com/yHxIAs6bUq
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2017
#Bucks‘ @JabariParker drives to the bucket — Watch out! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/2smlkHX2hu pic.twitter.com/aregLTS3n9
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2017
#Bucks‘ @jasonterry31 to @Johnhenson31 for an easy JAM! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/2smlkHX2hu pic.twitter.com/i3tEmWxRGw
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2017
Let’s take another look at that one! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/2smlkHX2hu pic.twitter.com/QtUsIFzLcd
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2017
#Bucks‘ Beasley pulls up and hits! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/2smlkHX2hu pic.twitter.com/3C1ctKRqzc
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2017
Nice sign! How cute is this @Giannis_An34 fan? pic.twitter.com/mKWJngSHzp
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2017
#Bucks‘ Beasley pulls up and hits! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/2smlkHX2hu pic.twitter.com/OycsLAgLvj
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2017
#Bucks‘ Brogdon on the inside! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/2smlkHX2hu pic.twitter.com/WNhS9ZiLag
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2017
#Bucks‘ @M10OSE on @JabariParker‘s injury: ‘Hopefully it’s not bad’ pic.twitter.com/X9nGws29XC
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2017
. @Johnhenson31 on Parker’s injury: ‘It’s bigger than basketball’ pic.twitter.com/ePgOs1JkEg
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2017
In tonight’s #BucksFastbreak presented by @Chevrolet, @AnalystTSmith34 says #Heat ‘came in hot and stayed hot’ in #Bucks‘ loss pic.twitter.com/g0Qq9IYAyB
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 9, 2017