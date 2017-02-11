Miss out on any of the action from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 122-114 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers?

We’ve got you covered.

Check out all the best clips from the loss, including an inside look at the construction of the new Bucks arena:

#Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon on Jabari Parker’s injury: “Everybody was crushed yesterday and today…For me, it was worse than the loss.” pic.twitter.com/1MOKsXF967 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 11, 2017

Take an inside look at the new @Bucks arena: pic.twitter.com/7MeHcLrjpG — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 11, 2017

Join us on a digital tour of the new @Bucks arena and check out all the new experiences ahead for fans in 2018! pic.twitter.com/amPAPjrX83 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 11, 2017

Former NBA All-Star Michael Redd laughs and says it’s a “dream come true” to join the broadcast! Tune in @fswisconsin to hear his analysis! pic.twitter.com/ioga1IpIj4 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 11, 2017

On tonight’s halftime interview presented by @HupyAndAbraham, assistant coach Greg Foster says the @Bucks simply “need to play hard” to win pic.twitter.com/fZThIQoPzH — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 11, 2017

.@BucksBango for Mascot of the Year! What a shot! pic.twitter.com/2RWvLcXYe6 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 11, 2017

Take a quick peek at the new state-of-the-art @Bucks training facility! pic.twitter.com/ngZ6LO6VDU — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 11, 2017

The suites and lofts in the @Bucks new arena? They’re going to be pretty suite. pic.twitter.com/SzCzYRLvV1 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 11, 2017