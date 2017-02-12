Bucks-Pacers Twilights: Giannis defies gravity with soaring dunk

Did you miss the Bucks 116-100 win over the Indiana Pacers? More importantly, did you miss Giannis Antetokounmpo’s high-flying dunk?

Don’t worry, we have you covered.

Check out all the best highlights and interviews from the win over the Pacers:

It’s halftime! @ThonMaker14 says the @Bucks are “being aggressive defensively…we just have to keep it going” pic.twitter.com/hjII6kBZAt — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 12, 2017

.@M10OSE after the @Bucks win over Indiana: “We were able to control the game, start to finish” pic.twitter.com/F9qWdoKapn — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 12, 2017