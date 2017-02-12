Bucks-Pacers Twilights: Giannis defies gravity with soaring dunk

Did you miss the Bucks 116-100 win over the Indiana Pacers? More importantly, did you miss Giannis Antetokounmpo’s high-flying dunk?
Don’t worry, we have you covered.
Check out all the best highlights and interviews from the win over the Pacers:
Beasley started tonight’s game, and he gets the @Bucks rolling in Indiana! Watch on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/myK9E6qhFz pic.twitter.com/XXxv6bouHZ
.@M10OSE offensive rebound, @TonySnell20 hits his 2nd trey of the night! Watch on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/myK9E6qhFz pic.twitter.com/vimmthhtJ0
.@Teletovic33 from downtown! @Bucks up 7 after the first quarter on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/myK9E6qhFz pic.twitter.com/o1plvHtUyF
Beasley came to play tonight! Watch the @Bucks on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/myK9E6qhFz pic.twitter.com/DKHAj3axCD
.@ThonMaker14 snipes a three from the corner! Watch the rookie and his @Bucks on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/myK9E6qhFz pic.twitter.com/1OPnUJ6Fwo
It’s halftime! @ThonMaker14 says the @Bucks are “being aggressive defensively…we just have to keep it going” pic.twitter.com/hjII6kBZAt
OH MY!!!! .@Giannis_An34 throws down an All-Star dunk on the Pacers! Watch on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/myK9E6qhFz pic.twitter.com/1L2CU7Caew
“Why not?” @ThonMaker14 tacks on another trey as the @Bucks lead the Pacers. Watch on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/myK9E6qhFz pic.twitter.com/htNghdlW8q
.@M10OSE after the @Bucks win over Indiana: “We were able to control the game, start to finish” pic.twitter.com/F9qWdoKapn
.@Bucks head coach @RealJasonKidd says @ThonMaker14 was “huge” in Milwaukee’s 116-100 win over the Pacers pic.twitter.com/4zcbN0z1XA
.@TonySnell20 took an elbow to the face and had to put on a headband. Will he wear it again?
“If it gets us wins, I’ll wear the headband” pic.twitter.com/rF1Zwk9DWj
On tonight’s #BucksFastbreak presented by @Chevrolet, @AnalystTSmith34 says the @Bucks won the game on the defensive end pic.twitter.com/iJtgSrlLBB
