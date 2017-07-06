Bucks sign former Badgers star Bronson Koenig

La Crosse native and Wisconsin Badgers alum Bronson Koenig is starting his pro career close to home.

Koenig signed with the Milwaukee Bucks as an undrafted free agent Thursday after being named to the team’s summer league roster Saturday.

Koenig is expected to spend most of his time with the Bucks’ G-League — the renamed NBA D-League — affiliate in Oshkoh, the Wisconsin Herd.

The Bucks also signed undrafted free agent JeQuan Lewis.

A player on a two-way contract makes his G-League salary while playing for an affiliate team, and a pro-rated NBA salary while playing with the parent club.

Two-way players earn a minimum of $75,000, and can make as much as $275,000 based on the amount of time they spent on an NBA roster.

Players signed to two-way contracts can spend up to 45 days on an NBA roster.

Koenig led La Crosse’s Aquinas High School to two WIAA Division 3 state championships before heading to the University of Wisconsin.

He starred for the Badgers, averaging 14.5 points per game as a senior, and holds the Wisconsin record for most career 3-pointers with 270.

Lewis spent four seasons at Virginia Commonwealth University, averaging 15.2 points, 4.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 35 games as a senior.