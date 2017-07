Tony Snell has agreed on a four-year deal that could be worth up to $46 million to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The fourth year of the deal is a player option and comes with $44 million guaranteed.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

Snell started 80 games for the Bucks last season, averaging 8.5 points and shooting 45 percent from the field — both career bests. He spent his first three seasons with Chicago, playing mostly in a reserve role.