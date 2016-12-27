Bucks-Wizards Twi-lights: Greg Monroe shines in the 107-102 loss

Miss anything from tonight’s Bucks game?
We’ve got you covered.
Check out the best highlights from tonight’s 107-102 Bucks loss to the Wizards, including a few great plays from Greg Monroe.
Coach Kidd says @M10OSE makes the @Bucks bench one of the best in the NBA pic.twitter.com/COrwroTFPS
.@Giannis_An34 gets things going tonight with a big DUNK! Watch the @Bucks on @fswisconsin and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/9SOOxk8T6f pic.twitter.com/2g60z5fTEK
Beasley is back!! Watch the @Bucks live on @fswisconsin and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/9SOOxk8T6f pic.twitter.com/W5QZenAml9
.@Giannis_An34 And 1!! Watch the @Bucks live on @fswisconsin and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/9SOOxk8T6f pic.twitter.com/TDQc1tAHaT
.@TonySnell20 from downtown!! Watch the @Bucks battle the Wizards on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/9SOOxk8T6f pic.twitter.com/kzEb65Brhm
.@Giannis_An34 with authority!!! Watch the @Bucks on @fswisconsin and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/9SOOxk8T6f pic.twitter.com/lCupxU9WdN
.@TonySnell20 is a PERFECT 5/5 from deep tonight. He’s happy the @Bucks are ahead 57-53 at the half pic.twitter.com/bfG26iVFmO
.@JabariParker hits the step-back jumper! We’ve got a good one going on @fswisconsin and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/9SOOxk8T6f pic.twitter.com/7vM0gwuj37
Don’t give @M10OSE too much space! @Bucks and Wizards are live on @fswisconsin and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/9SOOxk8T6f pic.twitter.com/9BgodS6mmR
.@M10OSE workin’ hard down low! Watch the @Bucks on @fswisconsin and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/9SOOxk8T6f pic.twitter.com/Qh0lnqzjNj
.@M10OSE takes the Wizards through the spin cycle! Watch the @Bucks on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/9SOOxk8T6f pic.twitter.com/Us8OGCYZC9
Head coach Jason Kidd says the @Bucks put themselves in a position to win tonight, but they didn’t close the door in a 107-102 loss pic.twitter.com/sp2Y9WI5jW
On tonight’s #BucksFastbreak presented by @chevy, it was “deja vu” in DC as the @Bucks lost another late lead to the Wizards pic.twitter.com/uSylOhzJnU
