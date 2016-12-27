Bucks-Wizards Twi-lights: Greg Monroe shines in the 107-102 loss

Miss anything from tonight’s Bucks game?

We’ve got you covered.

Check out the best highlights from tonight’s 107-102 Bucks loss to the Wizards, including a few great plays from Greg Monroe.

Coach Kidd says @M10OSE makes the @Bucks bench one of the best in the NBA pic.twitter.com/COrwroTFPS — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 26, 2016

.@TonySnell20 is a PERFECT 5/5 from deep tonight. He’s happy the @Bucks are ahead 57-53 at the half pic.twitter.com/bfG26iVFmO — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 27, 2016

Head coach Jason Kidd says the @Bucks put themselves in a position to win tonight, but they didn’t close the door in a 107-102 loss pic.twitter.com/sp2Y9WI5jW — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 27, 2016