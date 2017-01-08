Bucks-Wizards Twi-lights: Parker, Brogdon step up with Giannis out

By news@wgmd.com -
22

Miss out on any of the action from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 107-101 loss to the Washington Wizards?

We’ve got you covered.

Check out all the best clips from the loss, including great plays by game-leading scorer Jabari Parker and Malcolm Brogdon, who finished with a career-high 22 points:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR