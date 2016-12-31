Bucks youth post impressive box score in win over Chicago

CHICAGO — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points, Jabari Parker added 27 and the Milwaukee Bucks used a huge fourth quarter to beat the Chicago Bulls 116-96 on Saturday night.

The Bucks outscored the Bulls 36-20 in the fourth to break open a tight game and come away with a lopsided win after dropping four of six.

Antetokounmpo dazzled with an array of layups and dunks. He also had nine rebounds and seven assists in another strong all-around performance.

Parker scored 18 in the second half. Malcolm Brogdon finished with 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds. Greg Monroe scored 15, and the Bucks pulled away in the fourth quarter after pounding the Bulls on back-to-back nights two weeks ago.

Chicago held out struggling point guard Rajon Rondo, hoping Michael Carter-Williams could provide a spark. But the Bulls lost for the eighth time in 11 games.

Jimmy Butler scored 26 points for Chicago, and Robin Lopez added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Dwyane Wade had eight points on 3-of-13 shooting.

The Bucks let an 11-point lead in the third quarter shrink to one early in the fourth, but put it away from there.

Chicago closed to 80-79 on a 3 by Nikola Mirotic in the opening seconds of the quarter. But Milwaukee responded with a 10-0 run.

Antetokounmpo started the decisive stretch by driving for a 3-point play and finished it with a free throw that bumped the lead to 90-79 with 8:33 remaining.

TIP-INS

Bucks: G Matthew Dellavedova missed his second straight game because of a strained right hamstring. His status for Monday’s matchup against Oklahoma City was unclear. With Dellavedova out, Brogdon started his second game in a row. … C Miles Plumlee sat out with a sprained right index finger.

Bulls: Rondo was out of the lineup after being benched for poor play in Friday’s loss at Indiana. The four-time All-Star sat out the second half against the Pacers after struggling in a big way in the first two quarters.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Oklahoma City on Monday.

Bulls: Host Charlotte on Monday.