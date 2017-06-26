Just a few hours before the NBA Awards, Milwaukee Bucks rookie Malcolm Brogdon added another honor to his growing resume.

Brogdon was a unanimous selection for the NBA All-Rookie First Team, joining Joel Embiid and Dario Saric of the Philadelphia 76ers, Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings and Willy Hernangomez of the New York Knicks.

The former second-round pick is a finalist for the Rookie of the Year award.

Teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo — a finalist for the Most Improved Player award — was named to the All-Defensive Second Team.

Brogdon led all rookies with 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game, and ranked second in 3-point field goal percentage (40.4), second in free throw percentage (86.5), third in overall field goal percentage (45.7) and fourth in scoring (10.2 points per game).