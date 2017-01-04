Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker are looking like the franchise cornerstones just as the Milwaukee Bucks had hoped.

Amazingly, Parker is just 21 years old while Antetokounmpo turned 22 last month.

That isn’t the only 20s stat concerning this pair.

Among players 22 and younger in the NBA, Antetokounmpo is first in scoring average at 23.8 points per game while Parker is fifth at 20.5. Kristaps Porzingis, of the Knicks, Milwaukee’s opponent Wednesday night, is sixth at 20.1 ppg.

In the Eastern Conference, the Bucks pair rank among the top as far as duos who have each scored 20+ points in a game. Antetokounmpo and Parker have accomplished that feat 15 times this season, which is behind only Cleveland’s dynamic pair of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, who have done it 19 times.

Giannis has been putting of 20+-point games with regularity. In fact, he’s done so in 12 consecutive games, which is among the best streaks by a Bucks player in the last 35 years.

BUCKS 20+ POINT STREAKS SINCE 1980-81

PLAYER GAMES SEASON Terry Cummings 20 1984-85 Michael Redd 14 2006-07 Glenn Robinson 13 1994-95 Giannis Antetokounmpo 12 2016-17* Glenn Robinson 12 1997-98 Marques Johnson 12 1983-84

* – active

Antetokounmpo’s run is the second-longest active streak in the NBA, behind Boston’s Isaiah Thomas (19).

Other notes:

— The Bucks have 12 games in which they’ve shot 50 percent or better from the field, which is tied for the third-most such games in the NBA this season behind Golden State (17) and San Antonio (13).

— Milwaukee has won six of the last eight games against New York.

— Greg Monroe has a double-double in three of his last four games against the Knicks, averaging 19.0 points and 11.3 rebounds in that span.

Statistics courtesy STATS