The Milwaukee Bucks’ Las Vegas summer league roster includes some familiar faces.

First-round pick D.J. Wilson and former Badgers standout Bronson Koenig will join current Bucks Thon Maker, Gary Payton II and Rashad Vaughn on Milwaukee’s summer squad.

The Bucks are set to open summer league play Friday, July 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, followed by games against the Brooklyn Nets and L.A. Clippers.

The summer season concludes with a single-elimination tournament that wraps up Monday, July 17.

Center Tim Kempton, guard JeQuan Lewis, forward Jalen Moore, forward Archille Polonara, forward Tyler Roberson, guard Travis Trice and forward Reggie Upshaw Jr. make up the rest of the Bucks’ roster.