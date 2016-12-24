The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opted to make running back Doug Martin inactive on Saturday for their game against the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome.

RB Doug Martin is not on the team’s injury report. He is, in fact, a healthy scratch for the #Bucs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2016

Martin has been limited this season due to a hamstring injury, playing in eight games. He was healthy for the game with the Saints but the Bucs chose to make him inactive.

He has carried 144 times for 421 yards, a meager 2.9 yards per carry. Charles Sims likely will see a lot more action with Martin out.