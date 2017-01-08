Bud Dupree creams Matt Moore on this brutal hit (Video)

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher Bud Dupree absolutely crushes Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore on this hit. Hard to believe Moore was alright.

The Miami Dolphins trailed the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-3 halfway through the second quarter. Needing a big drive from its offense, Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore would get obliterated on this hit from Steelers pass rusher Bud Dupree.

Moore would have to exit the game momentarily after getting popped in the jaw. Dupree would get flagged for roughing the passer. It’s amazing that Moore was able to get up from this hit. His trough was incomplete, but was certainly catchable despite getting completely leveled.

This hit riled up Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi, who was also flagged for unsportmanslike conduct after seeing Moore get roughed up by Dupree. Miami didn’t gain any additional field position, but would get a fresh set of downs to try to get points on Pittsburgh.

Ajayi would take a handoff from Moore’s backup T.J. Yates to get Miami closer to field goal range. After quickly clearing concussion protocol, Moore would go back into the game. The Dolphins would get points on that possession, as kicker Andrew Franks would make his second field goal of the afternoon to make it 20-6 Steelers.

There is a decent chance that Dupree will get fined for his hit on Moore. It was blatantly roughing the passer and he led with his helmet on the strike. Moore was struck right in the jaw and it looked like a certain concussion.

However, Moore told the team doctors that it was his back that took the bulk of that hit. Once he got to his feet, he looked aware and was ready to get back in there to keep his team alive on that ensuing possession.

