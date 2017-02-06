Buddhist monk caught hiding millions of meth pills in monastery

A massive stash of drugs turned up in a place the police may have expected the least.

A monk named Arsara was caught hiding more than four million methamphetamine pills at his monastery in Maungdaw, Burma, authorities said, after they found 400,000 pills inside his car on Sunday night.

Arsara currently is in custody, the AFP reported.

Burma is one of the world’s top narcotics-producing countries, generating huge amounts of meth, opium and cannabis each year.

In 2016, police confiscated a record 98 million stimulant tablets across Asia, the AFP added.

The number of drug prosecutions across the continent also rose by about 50 percent in 2015, to 13,500. Police attribute the rise to an increase in drug trade.

