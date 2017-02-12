Buddy Hield ejected for striking DeMarcus Cousins below the belt

During the second quarter of the New Orleans Pelicans’ visit to the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento for their scheduled Sunday contest vs. the Kings, Pelicans rookie Buddy Hield was assessed a flagrant two foul for striking DeMarcus Cousins in a sacred region of the male anatomy as he attempted to maneuver around a screen.

Earlier in the half, Cousins was assessed his own technical foul for an action the referees assessed as unsportsmanlike. It his 17th of the season, and Cousins will be suspended for the second time this season for technical foul accumulation if it is not rescinded by the league office. Thus, can’t blame the man for demonstratively pleading with officials to review the play when he was on the receiving end of unnecessary action.