Buffalo Bills: 2017 Home/Away Schedule Announced

The Buffalo Bills’ 2016 campaign didn’t go as planned, which means it’s on to the offseason now.

A little less than four months ago, everyone thought the Buffalo Bills were ready.

Buffalo definitely showed signs of that, but it wasn’t nearly enough to end the 16-year playoff drought, which now sits at 17 years.

With that being said, it’s time for us fans to do what we do best and move on to the next season. The Bills have a chance to make some smart decisions for this franchise moving forward and could start to change the culture surrounding the Buffalo Bills.

Now that the season is at an end, the Buffalo Bills at least know who they will be playing next season and can start to prepare for that. Let’s take a look at who the Bills will see on the road in 2017 (dates not specified yet):

Away Schedule

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins

Kansas City Chiefs

San Diego Chargers

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals

That’s definitely a solid group of teams Buffalo will face on the road. With good moves this offseason, the Bills will be able to compete with any of these teams.

Let’s see who will come to New Era Field next year:

Home Schedule

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Denver Broncos

Oakland Raiders

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

Again, another solid group of teams that will definitely add some pressure headed into this offseason.

According to the front office, this team is close to where they want to be and on the right path, though.

There are definitely a lot of questions that the Buffalo Bills will need to answer soon. At least Buffalo knows who they’ll be playing next season.

What do you think the first big decision will be? Leave your comments below!

More from BuffaLowDown

This article originally appeared on