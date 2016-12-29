Buffalo Sabres Game Day: Sabres Begin Home-And-Home With Bruins

The Buffalo Sabres host the Boston Bruins in the final home game of 2016.

The Buffalo Sabres will host their final home game of 2016 against a bitter enemy tonight as the team begins a home-and-home set against the Boston Bruins.

If the Sabres are going to make a push to salvage their season, now would be a good time to start. Buffalo owns 34 points and then 25th spot in the league, but with only 6 points separating this team from the Bruins (15th in the league and 8th in the Eastern Conference), picking up 3 if not 4 points over these next two games is crucial.

Trying to figure out these Sabres has proved to be an impossible task – one night, the team can’t score against the lowly New York islanders; the next night, they put on an offensive show in Detroit. The team leads the league in overtime losses with 8, a frustrating glimpse of how close, yet how far away, this team is to bbring a playoff contender.

Buffalo is already 0-2 against Boston this season, and winning these next two games will be made even harder by the fact that the team will be without Ryan O’Reilly, who is still recovering from the appendectomy he underwent over the weekend. (My sister-in-law also had an appendectomy over the weekend – what the hell was going on this holiday?) The Sabres will need Evander Kane and Sam Reinhart to remain hot if they hope to gain ground at the expense of a familiar foe.

