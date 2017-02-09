Buffalo Sabres Game Day Updates: Grant, Rodrigues Called Up . . . But Why?

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled two players from Rochester . . . but is No. 9 injured, or not?  Read on!

The Buffalo Sabres are preparing for their second-straight game against a Western Conference playoff team, but as has been the case all season, the team is a bit banged up.

With the Anaheim Ducks (66 points, 4th in the Western Conference) in town tonight, the Sabres have recalled Derek Grant and Evan Rodrigues from the Rochester Americans.  (Sorry, Amerks fans!)   Many of you probably assumed that one of those players was getting the call in order to replace Evander Kane, who went hard into the boards following his dramatic OT winner against San Jose Tuesday evening.

I would have thought the same thing, but as it turns out it was Zemgus Girgensons, not Evander Kane, who sat out this morning’s skate:

Interesting.  Kane claims he feels better than he thought he would, and even cracked a joke about his collision:

Even so, Kane did not participate in line rushes:

So it remains to be seen whether Kane is going to be allowed to play, and if Girgensons will be sitting out the action tonight.  When will the Buffalo Sabres be healthy, people? When?!?!?

