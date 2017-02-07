Buffalo Wild Wings Shares Down After Company Misses Estimates

Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. shares fell more than 4% late Tuesday after the restaurant chain reported fourth-quarter earnings and sales below Wall Street expectations. Buffalo Wild Wings said it earned $15.6 million, or 87 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $25 million, or $1.32 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue reached $494 million, up 0.8% from $490 million a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected earnings of $1.26 a share on sales of $514 million. Same-store sales fell year-on-year 2.4% at company-owned restaurants and 2.7% at franchises, the company said. The analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected same-store sales to decline 1.4%. “The challenging restaurant environment continued in the fourth quarter and culminated with a difficult December,” the company said in a statement. Shares ended the regular trading day down 0.9%.

