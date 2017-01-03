Bulgaria to extradite Dutch terror suspect to Netherlands

A Bulgarian court has ordered a Dutch terror suspect who was arrested on a Bulgarian-Turkey border crossing to be extradited to the Netherlands.

Police arrested Helena Soontjens as she crossed into Bulgaria on Dec. 21 at the Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint at the border with Turkey. She was detained on a European arrest warrant issued by Dutch authorities.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old Dutch national made no statement before the district court in the southern town of Haskovo.

Bulgaria’s state-run news agency BTA said she was investigated in the Netherlands for terrorism after a letter she wrote and left in her room said that she was on her way to Syria to join the Islamic State group.

Soontjens denies all terrorism charges and agreed to be extradited.