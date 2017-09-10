Mets manager Terry Collins argued and was ejected, watching from the clubhouse as his team saw its four-game winning streak snapped. Barnhart added a three-run homer in the ninth to erase any lingering doubt, finishing with a career-high five RBIs.

Recovering from a two-run first inning to throw five scoreless after that, Mets starter Jacob deGrom struck out 10 for his 10th double-digit strikeout game of the season. Only Tom Seaver and Dwight Gooden have also accomplished that feat in franchise history.

Just before deGrom departed, Dominic Smith hit a go-ahead home run, and the Mets rallied for two more to put their starting pitcher in line for his team-high 15th victory. But Zack Cozart hit a game-tying, three-run homer in the seventh to stick deGrom with a no-decision.

Reds starter Sal Romano, a Southington, Conn., native with a sizeable cheering section at Citi Field, also took a no-decision after allowing two runs in five innings.