NEW YORK — Hoping to salvage something from a four-game series at Citi Field, which manager Bryan Price called a “house of horrors” for his team over the years, the Reds escaped Sunday with a come-from-behind, 10-5 win over the Mets thanks to a disputed ruling at home plate.
Stuck in a tie game in the eighth, Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart ripped a double to center, allowing Eugenio Suarez to score the go-ahead run with ease. Initially, home-plate umpire Shane Livensparger ruled that the Mets’ relay was in time to cut down a second runner, Scott Schebler, at the plate. But the crew overturned the call following a 2-minute, 30-second review, ruling that Schebler snuck his foot past catcher Travis d’Arnaud‘s tag.
Mets manager Terry Collins argued and was ejected, watching from the clubhouse as his team saw its four-game winning streak snapped. Barnhart added a three-run homer in the ninth to erase any lingering doubt, finishing with a career-high five RBIs.
Recovering from a two-run first inning to throw five scoreless after that, Mets starter Jacob deGrom struck out 10 for his 10th double-digit strikeout game of the season. Only Tom Seaver and Dwight Gooden have also accomplished that feat in franchise history.
Just before deGrom departed, Dominic Smith hit a go-ahead home run, and the Mets rallied for two more to put their starting pitcher in line for his team-high 15th victory. But Zack Cozart hit a game-tying, three-run homer in the seventh to stick deGrom with a no-decision.
Reds starter Sal Romano, a Southington, Conn., native with a sizeable cheering section at Citi Field, also took a no-decision after allowing two runs in five innings.
