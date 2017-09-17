Bullpen of the Week: Phillies

As part of the MLB Prevailing Moments program, each Monday throughout the 2017 season, MLB.com is honoring the “Bullpen of the Week presented by The Hartford.” An industry-wide panel of MLB experts, including legendary stats guru Bill James, constructed a metric based on James’ widely renowned game-score formula, to provide a weekly measurement of team-bullpen performance.

Here’s how the Bullpen Rating System is compiled for each week. For reference, a weekly score of 100 is considered outstanding:

• Add 1.5 points for each out recorded

• Add 1.5 points for each strikeout

• Add 5 points for a save

• Subtract 2 points for each hit allowed

• Subtract 4 points for each earned run allowed

• Subtract 2 points for each unearned run allowed

• Subtract 1 point for each walk

• Subtract 5 points for a blown save

The Phillies’ bullpen scored a whopping rating of 135 points by allowing only four earned runs and 11 hits in 28 2/3 innings of work. Relievers struck out 34 batters against 11 walks.

Hoby Milner was a standout, appearing in four games and pitching three scoreless innings in total with three strikeouts. Kevin Siegrist struck out four over 2 1/3 shutout innings in his three games, and Luis Garcia was perfect in three innings for the week, striking out four in his two games.

The unexpected: It’s not that often that a club uses six or more relievers in a given ballgame and wins, but it happened twice for the Phillies in the past week. The first time came Tuesday at home against the Marlins, when starter Nick Pivetta gave up seven runs in five innings, putting Philadelphia in a hole, and the second time came Saturday at home vs. the A’s, when starter Ben Lively only went three.

How they prevailed: On Tuesday, Milner, Victor Arano, Siegrist, Ricardo Pinto, Adam Morgan, Hector Neris, Garcia and Edubray Ramos teamed up to work 10 innings of one-run, four-hit ball, and the Phillies prevailed, 9-8, in 15 innings. And on Saturday, Yacksel Rios, Arano, Milner, Ramos, Garcia and Neris picked up the last six innings and gave up one run on one hit, allowing the team to win, 5-3.

Ramos strikes out Realmuto

MIA@PHI: Ramos strikes out Realmuto in the 15th

Edubray Ramos gets J.T. Realmuto to swing and miss at a slider, striking him out to start the top of the 15th on the way to earning the win

The Phillies’ relievers finished ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers, who took second place with a 130 rating, and the Boston Red Sox, who were third with a rating of 107.5.