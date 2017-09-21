Bullpen unable to hold lead for Leiter in finale

The Dodgers played most of the game without the All-Star left side of their infield. Shortstop Corey Seager didn’t start because of a bruised lower right leg suffered Wednesday night and third baseman Justin Turner left in the second inning Thursday after suffering a right thumb contusion when hit by a pitch. X-rays were negative.

Leiter went six innings and gave up five hits and three runs, though just one was earned.

Jansen shuts the door

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Save it for October: Ethier played only 16 regular-season games last year because of a broken leg, but he earned a postseason berth and was a factor off the bench. He’s played only 16 games this year because of a herniated disk, but the pattern looks familiar. He greeted Ricardo Pinto with a tying home run in the seventh, his second in 25 at-bats this year and the sixth pinch-hit homer of his career.

Ethier’s game-tying roundtripper

Out of position: Turner’s injury led to massive position shuffling that included second baseman Chase Utley moving to first base. The first ball hit to him was a sharp grounder to Utley’s right with Cesar Hernandez on first after a single in the fifth. Utley reached to glove the ball, but from one knee threw wide to second for an error and both runners were safe. Two batters later, Hoskins doubled them home.

Turner takes pitch off the hand

Getting ahead: Hoskins put the Phillies up in the fifth inning, driving a Fields offering to the gap in left-center field for a two-run double. Hernandez and Freddy Galvis scored on the play to put the Phillies up 4-2. It was Hoskins’ sixth double and raised his RBI total to 45 in his 41st game.

Hoskins plates two with a double

WHAT’S NEXT

Dodgers: The final homestand of the regular season opens with Rich Hill starting Friday night’s 7:10 p.m. PT game with a chance to clinch the division. Hill is coming off a solid start in Washington, where he allowed one run on one hit in five innings but was lifted for a pinch-hitter with runners on base. He beat the Giants on July 29 and is 4-2 with a 2.52 ERA against them in his career.

Phillies: The Phillies begin their final road trip of the season on Friday night against the Braves at 7:35 p.m. ET. Rookie right-hander Ben Lively (3-6, 3.94 ERA) will be on the mound for the Phillies, who are 12-4 against Atlanta this season.

